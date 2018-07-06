 

Sydney man who shot his two teenage children dead was in long-running custody battle

A father who fatally shot his two teenage children at a home in Sydney's northwest before shooting himself at a nearby house had been involved in a long-running custody battle, police say.

A woman, believed to be the children's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after police and had to be treated for severe shock.
The 68-year-old gunman's body was found in a Normanhurst home, 5km from the scene of the initial killings, about 12 hours after his two children were found murdered, NSW Police confirmed on Friday.

A 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were found dead in their bedrooms at a West Pennant Hills house shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday.

The 68-year-old man was the father of the children but did not live at the West Pennant Hills home, police said.

Two handguns were found at the Normanhurst property.

"The 68-year-old male was the holder of a number of firearms. The two handguns were registered in his name," NSW Police Acting Region Commander Brett McFadden told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

"We understand that those handguns came into his possession lawfully earlier this year," he said.

Police say they were "aware" of the father.

The teenagers had been at home by themselves, police say.

The siblings' mother, 36, arrived at the West Pennant Hills home shortly after the shooting.

"The mother resided at the address at Pennant Hills with the two children. The 68-year-old did not reside at the house. He had to attend to commit the crime," Det Supt McFadden said.

"I do know there were some custody hearings over the last two years."

The mother was treated by paramedics for severe shock and has been taken into care by friends.

Det Supt McFadden has described the crime scene at the Hull Rd home as "absolutely horrific".

NSW Ambulance Inspector Kevin Sweeney said paramedics were faced with an "extremely distressing and stressful situation".

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – Free call 0800 LIFELINE (543 354), or free text HELP (4357)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email&nbsp;talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline&nbsp;– 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity&nbsp;

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway


