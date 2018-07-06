Sydney man who shot his two teenage children dead was in long-running custody battle

A father who fatally shot his two teenage children at a home in Sydney's northwest before shooting himself at a nearby house had been involved in a long-running custody battle, police say.

The 68-year-old gunman's body was found in a Normanhurst home, 5km from the scene of the initial killings, about 12 hours after his two children were found murdered, NSW Police confirmed on Friday.

A 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were found dead in their bedrooms at a West Pennant Hills house shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday.

The 68-year-old man was the father of the children but did not live at the West Pennant Hills home, police said.

Two handguns were found at the Normanhurst property.

"The 68-year-old male was the holder of a number of firearms. The two handguns were registered in his name," NSW Police Acting Region Commander Brett McFadden told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

"We understand that those handguns came into his possession lawfully earlier this year," he said.

Police say they were "aware" of the father.

The teenagers had been at home by themselves, police say.

The siblings' mother, 36, arrived at the West Pennant Hills home shortly after the shooting.

"The mother resided at the address at Pennant Hills with the two children. The 68-year-old did not reside at the house. He had to attend to commit the crime," Det Supt McFadden said.

"I do know there were some custody hearings over the last two years."

The mother was treated by paramedics for severe shock and has been taken into care by friends.

Det Supt McFadden has described the crime scene at the Hull Rd home as "absolutely horrific".

NSW Ambulance Inspector Kevin Sweeney said paramedics were faced with an "extremely distressing and stressful situation".

