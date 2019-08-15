Sydney man says frenzied stabbing of woman in her apartment was 'pointless and selfish'

The man who repeatedly stabbed a woman in Sydney's CBD has given graphic evidence of his attack, saying the murder had been a "shitty thing to do for your own selfish reasons".



Michaela Dunn. Source: 1 NEWS

Michaela Dunn's mother left the courtroom just as Mert Ney started to describe what happened when he pulled out a knife and used it to kill the 24-year-old sex worker.



The 23-year-old told his NSW Supreme Court sentence hearing he had wanted to stop Ms Dunn screaming.



"Just to make her be silent," he told his barrister Belinda Rigg SC today.



"I stabbed her everywhere - face, hands, arms, chest, leg."



Ney has pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Dunn in her Clarence Street apartment in August 2019.



He has also admitted other violent offences including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for stabbing Lin Bo on the street during his CBD rampage.



When Ms Rigg asked him how he now felt about the murder, Ney said he had destroyed lives for no reason.



"It was all pointless and selfish," he said.



He told the court of his history of mental health issues, addictions and his desire to die at the hands of police.



He had repeatedly watched footage of the Christchurch massacre and other terrorist and mass shootings.



Ney said he had been obsessed "with watching really bad acts" but had never agreed with the viewpoints of the perpetrators or the message they said they were trying to get across.

