Sydney man who pushed wife into fire found guilty of her murder

When a nine-year-old Sydney boy told police about the house fire that had just claimed his mother, he recalled his father's efforts to reach her and put out the flames.

"He tried helping as much as he could," the couple's eldest son said.

But a NSW Supreme Court jury took just two days to find the 45-year-old man guilty today of murdering his wife by deliberately setting the 2016 blaze.

The Crown argued the man, who can't be named, used petrol to ignite the deadly fire after fighting with his wife for a week over her use of the messaging application Viber.

Prosecutor Christopher Maxwell QC said during his opening address the eldest son also recalled his father pulling on his mother's bedroom door so she couldn't open it - and pushing her into the blaze.

"Very quickly, it became an inferno and she was burned to death," Mr Maxwell said.

The court heard the wife met another man on a dating site 11 days before she died. They chatted over Viber and were in an "intimate relationship" for some of that time.

She sent her husband a message before meeting the man stating: "I go wherever I like ... I have cut off living with you."

The defence pointed to the eldest son's evidence in another interview that his dad tried to hose out the flames and help as much as he could.

"It's not all one-way," defence barrister Carolyn Davenport SC said, adding the jury should consider a radiant heater in the bedroom.

The boy told police after the blaze he'd woken to hear his mum screaming his name and saw a burning blanket near her bedroom door.

"I just woke up, I saw the fire, I was so shocked," the boy said.

"I couldn't do anything."

He pressed tissues to his eyes when he recalled his mum's calls - and cried when he said he thought she'd passed away "because it's fire and fire is dangerous".