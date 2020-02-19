Sydney man killed by rogue flying gas bottle amid wild storm

A gas bottle has fallen from the upper floors of a Sydney building to strike and kill a man in a 'freak accident' amid wild weather.

The 37-year-old was walking in The Rocks, an inner-city neighbourhood, shortly before midnight on yesterday when the bottle struck him, causing severe injuries to his chest and hand.

He was taken inside a nearby hotel by witnesses where he went into cardiac arrest. Police performed CPR and he was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police detective inspector David El-Badawi told reporters the gas bottle had fallen "from a great height" to strike the married Chatswood man who had been having a drink with a friend.

"The friend is understandably not doing very well," Det Insp El-Badawi said.

"It's a tragic event."

NSW Ambulance Superintendent Kath Rallings said the death was a "one-in-a-million" event.

"This is a freak accident and a tragedy for this man's family and friends," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The man was unconscious when paramedics arrived and he then went into cardiac arrest.

"While this is appears to be a one-in-a-million accident, please do not underestimate these wild weather conditions."