Sydney man in his 20s dies from Covid-19

A Sydney man in his 20s has died of Covid-19 as NSW reported 233 new locally acquired cases.



People queue up at the New South Wales Health mass vaccination hub in Homebush on July 15, 2021 in Sydney. Source: Getty

He's the youngest person to die in the state since the pandemic began last year. The previous youngest person was a 38-year-old who died a few weeks ago.



"It demonstrates again how this disease is lethal, how it affects people of all ages," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said today.



"Unfortunately, the gentleman wasn't vaccinated, hadn't had any dose of the vaccine. As we understand, the death happened quite suddenly."



A woman aged in her 80s also died in hospital on Tuesday.



Of the new cases, at least 68 were in the community for part (21) or all (47) of their infectious period.



The isolation status of another 73 cases is currently unknown, while 130 cases are yet to be linked to a known cluster.



The cases, reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, mean 1489 cases have been recorded in a week.



Meanwhile, a Centrelink, several post offices and 50 supermarkets are among more than 170 venues listed overnight as Covid-19 exposure locations by NSW Health.



The additions, involving 275 different visits by positive cases, were so extensive that the health authority unusually did not list each one in a media release or on social media overnight.



Some listings are for locations visited more than 14 days ago on July 19 while positive cases visited a Parramatta Centrelink four times over nine days.



Nearly 40 venues are Woolworths, extending from Brookvale in Sydney's north to Wollongong's Figtree.



NSW Health on Tuesday urged people to check its case location list regularly.



Meanwhile, residents of an apartment block in Campbelltown are reportedly in a severe lockdown after several residents were infected with Covid-19.



It's the third unit complex to be locked down during the Sydney outbreak because of the virus, following similar action at other premises at Blacktown in Sydney's west and Bondi Junction in the east.



Meanwhile, the NSW-Victorian border bubble has tightened.



People living in a NSW border town won't be able to cross into Victoria without a permit unless they are travelling for necessary goods and services, care reasons, work and education, vaccination and exercise.



And Prime Minister Scott Morrison says NSW's once lauded "gold standard" Covid-19 management is no longer fit for purpose due to the highly infectious nature of the Delta strain of the virus.



"It is indeed true that for a very long period of time in NSW, they were able to manage cases as they arose by not having to go into lengthy and extraordinary lockdowns," Morrison told federal parliament on Tuesday.

"But the virus writes the rules."

