Sydney man dies after being beaten with guitar during home invasion

A 36-year-old Sydney man was murdered with a guitar after waking to find an intruder hovering over his bed.

The man and a 31-year-old woman were sleeping inside their Gladesville apartment last Monday when they woke up and realised another man was in the room.

The intruder then bashed the 36-year-old over the head with a guitar before fleeing the Wharf Road unit, NSW Police said.

He suffered critical head injuries in the attack and died at Royal North Shore Hospital yesterday.

Yesterday police arrested a 35-year-old man in Byron Bay and charged him with murder.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

