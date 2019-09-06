Sydney man dies after being beaten with guitar during home invasion

A 36-year-old Sydney man was murdered with a guitar after waking to find an intruder hovering over his bed.

New South Wales Police cars (File image). Source: istock.com

The man and a 31-year-old woman were sleeping inside their Gladesville apartment last Monday when they woke up and realised another man was in the room.

The intruder then bashed the 36-year-old over the head with a guitar before fleeing the Wharf Road unit, NSW Police said.

He suffered critical head injuries in the attack and died at Royal North Shore Hospital yesterday.



Yesterday police arrested a 35-year-old man in Byron Bay and charged him with murder.

