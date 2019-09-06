Sydney man charged with touching young children outside primary school

A man is due to face court in Sydney on charges of alleged sexual touching in the city's centre last month.

New South Wales Police cars (File image). Source: istock.com

It will be alleged that on December 16, while walking past a group of primary school students waiting for a bus, the man sexually touched two boys, aged nine, before allegedly attempting to touch a girl.

The man walked away, entering the nearby shopping centre and police were notified.

Following a public appeal for information, he was arrested on January 2, 2020 at a shopping centre on Bay Street.

He was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 and attempted intentionally touching a child under 10.