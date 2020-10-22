Sydney man charged with sexually assaulting three women met through dating app

A man who is accused of meeting his victims through a dating app has been charged over a third sexual assault in Sydney's inner west last year.

Joshua Rini. Source: NSW Police

A public appeal for help was made to find Joshua Rini, who was wanted after two women told police they had been sexually assaulted.

On July 28 Rini, 29, turned himself in to Surry Hills Police Station after a friend spotted a warrant out for his arrest on Crime Stoppers.

Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command allege the man sexually assaulted two women on separate occasions at a home in Glebe last year after meeting them via a dating app.

The Glebe carpenter was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and those matters remain before the court.

Detectives were contacted by a third woman, 25, who reported she had also been sexually assaulted.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at a home in Woollahra in November 2017 after the two meeting through the same dating app.

The 29-year-old man attended Waverley Police Station and was charged with aggravated sexual assault - deprive liberty, and breach of bail.