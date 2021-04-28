Sydney man charged with raping friend while passed out after seizure

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a family friend in her inner- Sydney home while she was blacked out after a seizure.



Last month detectives began investigating reports a woman had been sexually assaulted at an apartment at Ultimo.



The 27-year-old man was arrested at a house in Lakemba in Sydney's southwest on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault while his victim was cognitively impaired.



Police will allege the man sexually assaulted the 40-year-old woman, a family friend, while she was unconscious after a medical episode on February 17.



Detective Inspector David El-Badawi said the woman realised "something untoward" had occurred after she woke up alone in her apartment.



The woman's condition causes her to black out for a number of minutes, police say, and she has little recollection of the attack.



Detectives were horrified by the case, Mr El-Badawi said.



"To take advantage of someone who needs medical attention, it's a low act. It's horrific," he told reporters.



"It's not acceptable by anyone's standards."



The Lakemba man did not apply for bail in the Bankstown Local Court.

