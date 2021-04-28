TODAY |

Sydney man charged with raping friend while passed out after seizure

Source:  AAP

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a family friend in her inner- Sydney home while she was blacked out after a seizure.

Last month detectives began investigating reports a woman had been sexually assaulted at an apartment at Ultimo.

The 27-year-old man was arrested at a house in Lakemba in Sydney's southwest on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault while his victim was cognitively impaired.

Police will allege the man sexually assaulted the 40-year-old woman, a family friend, while she was unconscious after a medical episode on February 17.

Detective Inspector David El-Badawi said the woman realised "something untoward" had occurred after she woke up alone in her apartment.

The woman's condition causes her to black out for a number of minutes, police say, and she has little recollection of the attack.

Detectives were horrified by the case, Mr El-Badawi said.

"To take advantage of someone who needs medical attention, it's a low act. It's horrific," he told reporters.

"It's not acceptable by anyone's standards."

The Lakemba man did not apply for bail in the Bankstown Local Court.

He was remanded in custody and will face court again on June 16.

