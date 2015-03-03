Sydney man arrested over bottle attack of fellow supermarket shopper after social distance request

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman over the head with a bottle after she asked him to socially distance in a southwest Sydney supermarket queue.

Source: Breakfast

The pair were on Friday morning standing in line for the supermarket checkout in Miller.

The 59-year-old woman says the man stood closely behind her, prompting requests for him to step back.



He later allegedly approached her from behind and hit her over the head with a bottle, which did not break, and fled the store.



The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital as a precaution.



The man was later seen by police in a Green Valley park and approached.