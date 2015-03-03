TODAY |

Sydney man arrested over bottle attack of fellow supermarket shopper after social distance request

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman over the head with a bottle after she asked him to socially distance in a southwest Sydney supermarket queue.

The pair were on Friday morning standing in line for the supermarket checkout in Miller.

The 59-year-old woman says the man stood closely behind her, prompting requests for him to step back.

He later allegedly approached her from behind and hit her over the head with a bottle, which did not break, and fled the store.

The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital as a precaution.

The man was later seen by police in a Green Valley park and approached.

He allegedly brandished a meat cleaver but was tasered, arrested and taken to Liverpool Hospital.

