Sydney man arrested after drinking hand sanitiser, throwing food at McDonald's

AAP
A policeman has been bitten while trying to arrest a man who was drinking hand sanitiser and throwing food at a McDonald's in Sydney's west.

Officers were called to the fast-food outlet at Minchinbury about 6am today (8am NZT) after reports a man was behaving erratically.

A struggle ensued when they tried to arrest him, with a 22-year-old probationary constable bitten on his right arm, NSW Police said in a statement.

The injured officer was taken to hospital for checks and his partner was treated for cuts.

The man was arrested and is being assessed at hospital.

A police car in Australia (file). Source: istock.com
