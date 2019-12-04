Sydney man accused of hoarding 20kg of meth in pool pumps

A western Sydney store manager is accused of importing vast quantities of meth and cocaine concealed in packages labelled as small electric motors and pool pumps.



Source: 1 NEWS

The AFP says two consignments that arrived by air from Italy in September contained approximately five kilograms of cocaine each and a further three consignments from the US contained approximately 20kg of methamphetamine in total.



The five consignments were allegedly addressed to a 35-year-old Quakers Hill man at his business address in Silverwater, allegedly linked to him.



In mid-September AFP officers raided the Silverwater premises and spoke to the man, seizing a number of items, including an electric motor.



The AFP said forensic analysis of the items uncovered fingerprints and traces of methamphetamine.



Today the man was charged with multiple drug trafficking offences and if convicted could face life imprisonment.



It will be alleged in court that he used his position as a store manager to have the illicit drugs delivered to his workplace in Silverwater.



The man was remanded in custody until his next court date on April 14 at Sydney Central Local Court.

