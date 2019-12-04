TODAY |

Sydney man accused of hoarding 20kg of meth in pool pumps

Source:  AAP

A western Sydney store manager is accused of importing vast quantities of meth and cocaine concealed in packages labelled as small electric motors and pool pumps.

Source: 1 NEWS

The AFP says two consignments that arrived by air from Italy in September contained approximately five kilograms of cocaine each and a further three consignments from the US contained approximately 20kg of methamphetamine in total.

The five consignments were allegedly addressed to a 35-year-old Quakers Hill man at his business address in Silverwater, allegedly linked to him.

In mid-September AFP officers raided the Silverwater premises and spoke to the man, seizing a number of items, including an electric motor.

The AFP said forensic analysis of the items uncovered fingerprints and traces of methamphetamine.

Today the man was charged with multiple drug trafficking offences and if convicted could face life imprisonment.

It will be alleged in court that he used his position as a store manager to have the illicit drugs delivered to his workplace in Silverwater.

The man was remanded in custody until his next court date on April 14 at Sydney Central Local Court.

The AFP has not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
Temporary halt on travellers from India after increase of returnees with Covid-19 - Ardern
2
Another border worker has tested positive for Covid-19, Ashley Bloomfield confirms
3
Wellington Zoo euthanises lionesses Djane and Zahra — 'The best thing for them'
4
Watch: Mrs Sri Lanka has crown ripped from head, injured in onstage melee
5
Twenty-three new cases of Covid-19 reported at NZ's border in past 24 hours
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

104-year-old woman in Columbia beats Covid-19 — twice

Former US university coach accused of nude photo scheme targeting student athletes

Family law must be reformed in wake of Sydney man's callous killing of his teen son and daughter — advocate

Misogynistic Twitter posts linked to domestic violence, Australian study finds