Sydney lockdown expected to extend beyond August

Today was meant to be the day Greater Sydney emerged from a two-week lockdown.



Instead, the city has woken up to the toughest Covid-19 restrictions in over a year and the real possibility the lockdown will stretch beyond its scheduled end next weekend.

The tough new rules, limiting exercise to groups of two and banning browsing at shops, came into effect on last night at 5pm (7pm NZT).



NSW recorded 50 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Forty seven people are in hospital, 16 in intensive care, five of whom are on a ventilator.

Thirteen cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 11 cases were in isolation for part of their infectious period. Twenty-six cases were infectious in the community.





NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian foreshadowed worse days are yet to come.



"Unless there's a dramatic turnaround in the numbers, I can't see how we'll be in a position to ease restrictions by next Friday," the premier said.



NSW tightens restrictions as highest daily Covid-19 cases recorded this year

"(This is) the greatest threat we have faced in NSW since the pandemic started ... (and) at the moment the numbers are not heading in the right direction."

It comes as Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, advisor to the World Health Organisation (WHO) predicts the lockdown will take at least a month to get numbers significantly down.

"Well, we will get down in about three weeks. And then you'll need another two to ensure you've got it right. So at least three weeks of a certain level of really strict restrictions," she told Nine News.

"And then perhaps if we get this right, then a couple of weeks of lighter restrictions."

McLaws said that most people transmitting the disease in the community are young adults.

"It's so important to do early lockdowns because then you don't have so much virus to then have to clamp down," she said.

"The group that are mostly acquiring infection and transmitting it have been 20 to 39- year-olds.

"I would suggest that we focus the rollout for the Pfizer on that group. I know it sounds tough for the older group, but they're not at greater risk.

"And then once we do that smaller group, the 20 to 39-year-olds, they're about 29 per cent of the population of Australia," McLaws said.



The premier said a premature reopening of Greater Sydney would result in thousands of coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday advised Sydneysiders to "push through" and comply with restrictions.



"Hopefully (the lockdown is) as brief as it can be, but as long as it has to be, to ensure that we suppress the virus and this most recent outbreak and we're able to get back to where we were a few weeks ago," Morrison told Nine's A Current Affair last night.



The state's health department yesterday issued alerts for 30 more venues across Sydney.



Several places are listed close contact exposure sites for periods of seven hours or longer.



They include an Ikea at Tempe, where a staffer worked whilst infectious, and a construction site at Homebush.



Seven furniture stores along the same road in Campbelltown have also been identified as venues of concern for visitors on Sunday afternoon.



Other venues include Westfield Burwood, two Bunnings shops, in Randwick and Hoxton Park, a Miranda Service NSW, medical centres in Liverpool and Wetherill Park, and numerous supermarkets.

The number of close contacts isolating across NSW doubled in 24 hours, from 7000 to 14,000, Berejiklian said yesterday.