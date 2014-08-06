Sydney learner driver fails drugs test after being caught speeding 65kmh over limit with kids in the car

A P-plater allegedly caught driving more than 65kmh over the speed limit with her two children in the car has allegedly tested positive in a roadside drug test in Sydney's south.



Source: Photos.com

The 20-year-old mother clocked 147kmh in an 80kmh zone on Princes Highway at Waterfall yesterday morning, police say.



Her two children, aged four and two, were in the back seat.



The Busby woman has been issued with a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and her licence has been suspended for six months.

