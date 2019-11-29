TODAY |

Sydney hospital slams Australian government decision to wind back alcohol restrictions

Source:  AAP

A Sydney hospital says it's dismayed at the government's decision to wind back laws restricting late-night sales of alcohol.

St Vincent's Hospital issued a statement in the wake of Premier Gladys Berejiklian's announcing changes to Sydney's nightlife today, saying "more alcohol equals more harm".

The changes include winding back the city's controversial 1.30am lockout laws, removing restrictions on serving cocktails, shots and drinks in glasses after midnight and removing the 10pm curfew on bottle shop opening hours.

A 3.30am last drinks curfew will also be implemented - a 30-minute extension that goes past the 3.00am curfew recommended by doctors.

The hospital - which has long been an advocate for the measures to reduce alcohol-related violence - said it was concerned that both extending last drinks and bottle shop trading hours will lead to more injuries and assaults.

"While we're glad to see the NSW government has not accepted the committee's recommendation to completely remove the 3.00am cessation of service for licensed venues in the CBD, a half-hour extension is still an extension," director of emergency Dr Paul Preisz said in a statement.

"We're equally concerned about increasing bottle shop trading hours. It means bottle shop trade will have been extended by two hours since the suite of 'lockout law' measures were first introduced in 2014 ... More alcohol equals more harm, we can't be clearer than that."

