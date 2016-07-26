 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Sydney hospital at centre of baby gassing mix-up gives newborns ineffective vaccine

share

Source:

AAP

The western Sydney hospital responsible for the gassing mix-up of two newborns is now at the centre of another mishap, with several babies given an ineffective hepatitis B vaccine.

The major mix-up saw the wrong dispenser installed in a resuscitation unit at a hospital in Sydney’s south-west.
Source: 1 NEWS

Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital is contacting 282 mothers about the mistake after a fridge that stored routine vaccines was discovered with low temperature readings.

Mothers who delivered at the hospital between November 29, 2016, and 22 January, 2017, will be contacted, but the hospital says for most no action will be needed apart from ensuring their infant gets their remaining vaccines on time.

Six infants have been called back and offered an additional vaccination.

Mothers are being advised that receiving a potentially less-effective vaccine is not harmful.

"However some babies may not have received important early protection against hepatitis B," South Western Sydney Local Health District acting director of population health Dr Stephen Conaty said.

Hepatitis B infection in babies is rare in Australia, he added.

Last year a baby boy died and a newborn girl suffered suspected brain damage after they were mistakenly given nitrous oxide instead of oxygen at the hospital.

Related

Health

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps' skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

00:28
2
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Martial arts fighter charged with assault following brutal road rage attack on father and daughter

00:09
3
The cuts and bruises are likely to be ugly after this man's streak came to a painful halt.

Watch: Naked Eden Park streaker trips on hoarding before getting absolutely nailed by security guard

00:30
4
Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but he was ultimately left stranded short of 150 runs as NZ clinched the match

Video: Multiple sixes showcase Marcus Stoinis' epic unbeaten 146 that spearheaded Aussie's thrilling comeback attempt

00:40
5
Ryan Ritchie captured this stunning sight off the coast of Sunkist Bay, Beachlands, this morning.

Video: Magical footage shows two graceful orca whales frolicking off East Auckland beach

00:30
Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but he was ultimately left stranded short of 150 runs as NZ clinched the match

Video: Multiple sixes showcase Marcus Stoinis' epic unbeaten 146 that spearheaded Aussie's thrilling comeback attempt

Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but NZ ultimately clinched the match.

00:29
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps' skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

NZ won a thrilling match at Eden Park, but boy, was it close.


00:19
Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.

Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

There are concerns for Carissa Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Rafael Nadal

'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

The Spaniard believes he can win a 15th Grand Slam title having been denied by Roger Federer in Melbourne.

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town - Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ