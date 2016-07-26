Sydney hospital at centre of baby gassing mix-up gives newborns ineffective vaccine

The western Sydney hospital responsible for the gassing mix-up of two newborns is now at the centre of another mishap, with several babies given an ineffective hepatitis B vaccine.



Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital is contacting 282 mothers about the mistake after a fridge that stored routine vaccines was discovered with low temperature readings.



Mothers who delivered at the hospital between November 29, 2016, and 22 January, 2017, will be contacted, but the hospital says for most no action will be needed apart from ensuring their infant gets their remaining vaccines on time.



Six infants have been called back and offered an additional vaccination.



Mothers are being advised that receiving a potentially less-effective vaccine is not harmful.



"However some babies may not have received important early protection against hepatitis B," South Western Sydney Local Health District acting director of population health Dr Stephen Conaty said.



Hepatitis B infection in babies is rare in Australia, he added.

