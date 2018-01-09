 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Sydney hit by more than 4000 lightning strikes today

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Weather News

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:46
1
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

2
Levin Lucky Lotto owner Dave Lyons has heard plenty of rumours about who won the $6.5m

Do you have a $6.5 million-winning Lotto ticket in your wallet?


00:30
3
New Zealand took a 2-0 series lead with an eight wicket win at Saxton Oval.

Black Caps haul in Pakistan's total after rain soaked ODI in Nelson

4
If you're expecting, you might want to consider whether your baby will share a name with plenty of others.

The most rejected baby names in New Zealand revealed

5
Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery school.

Duchess of Cambridge takes adorable snaps of Princess Charlotte on first day of nursery school

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Woman groped at Rhythm and Vines plans 'Glittery March For Consent' to support sexual assault victims

The march is planned for January 28th in Auckland and the organiser said "the discussion has been long overdue".


If you're expecting, you might want to consider whether your baby will share a name with plenty of others.

The most rejected baby names in New Zealand revealed

If you want to call your child by a royal title, it won't wash with Internal Affairs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 