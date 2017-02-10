 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Sydney heatwave: Could 'potentially reach catastrophic fire danger levels'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sydney is sweltering tonight as New South Wales is in the grip of what is forecast to be its worst three-day heatwave on record.

The worst three-day heat wave in the state's history is forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Paramedics are reporting a spike in heat related call outs, and authorities are concerned there will be major blackouts.

"We're expecting in all the modelling and the forecasting for an unprecedented event that can potentially reach catastrophic fire danger levels across New South Wales," said NSW Emergency Services Minister, Troy Grant.

This morning residents were bracing themselves for three days of extreme heat and now temperatures edge the late thirties. 

"The next three days are likely to be the hottest on record for western Sydney with temperatures climbing well into the forties every single day till Sunday," said meteorologist, Rob Sharpe.

The sweltering heat has captured Canberra and Queensland too, three Brisbane high school students were taken to hospital with heat exhaustion.

In New South Wales, fire crews are at the highest alert, with hot and dry condition threatening to light a blowtorch across across the state.

"We are expecting fire weather conditions of the highest order, fires that start under those conditions take hold very easily and they spread very quickly and they are uncontrollable, will typically consume everything that's in their path," said rural fire commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons.

Such intense demand for air conditioning is pushing the state's power supply to its limits.

Sydney-siders are being warned to prepare for the potential of "load shedding" rolling power cuts, to make sure the system doesn't collapse.

Earlier today power outages affected homes and closed local schools. 

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

00:47
2
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

00:35
3
The woman can be seen attempting to flee a car with her daughter before her attacker strikes back taking the child and driving off.

Video shows terrified mum trying to give toddler to McDonald's employee during drive-thru attack

01:07
4
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

00:29
5
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ