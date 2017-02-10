Sydney heatwave: Could 'potentially reach catastrophic fire danger levels'

Sydney is sweltering tonight as New South Wales is in the grip of what is forecast to be its worst three-day heatwave on record.

Paramedics are reporting a spike in heat related call outs, and authorities are concerned there will be major blackouts.

"We're expecting in all the modelling and the forecasting for an unprecedented event that can potentially reach catastrophic fire danger levels across New South Wales," said NSW Emergency Services Minister, Troy Grant.

This morning residents were bracing themselves for three days of extreme heat and now temperatures edge the late thirties.

"The next three days are likely to be the hottest on record for western Sydney with temperatures climbing well into the forties every single day till Sunday," said meteorologist, Rob Sharpe.

The sweltering heat has captured Canberra and Queensland too, three Brisbane high school students were taken to hospital with heat exhaustion.

In New South Wales, fire crews are at the highest alert, with hot and dry condition threatening to light a blowtorch across across the state.

"We are expecting fire weather conditions of the highest order, fires that start under those conditions take hold very easily and they spread very quickly and they are uncontrollable, will typically consume everything that's in their path," said rural fire commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons.

Such intense demand for air conditioning is pushing the state's power supply to its limits.

Sydney-siders are being warned to prepare for the potential of "load shedding" rolling power cuts, to make sure the system doesn't collapse.