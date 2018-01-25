Sydney Harbour Bridge's famous wayward wallaby released back into the wild

A wayward wallaby that disrupted downtown traffic by bounding across the Sydney Harbour Bridge last week with police in pursuit, was released back into the wild today.

The adult male was captured by police suffering minor abrasions and taken for treatment at a wildlife hospital at the city's Taronga Zoo.

The zoo's Veterinarian Larry Vogelnest says after more than a week of treatment, he was happy to release it into the wild at Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park.

Swamp wallabies, which are smaller marsupials than their kangaroo cousins, are common across eastern Australia, but are rarely seen in cities.

The startled wallaby hopped across the bridge's eight lanes of traffic an hour before sunrise then turned onto an expressway on the harbour's southern shore toward the Sydney Opera House.