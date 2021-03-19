Sydney girl, 5, tragically killed at pedestrian crossing while walking with mum to get pizza

A little Sydney girl has died after being hit by a van at a pedestrian crossing while walking with her mum to get dinner.

Allanah Sobalewski was accompanying her mother Taylor Maddock as she went to collect pizza in Plumpton, Western Sydney, on Wednesday when tragedy struck.

In wet conditions, a van driver failed to stop at the crossing, hitting the pair.

Tragically, Allanah died in hospital while Maddock suffered a broken leg, spine and pelvis, Nine News reports.

"Our hearts are breaking. Sadly our baby girl has gone with the angels," Allanah's great-grandmother wrote online.

The 61-year-old driver has since been released from custody and is assisting police. He was treated for shock at the scene.