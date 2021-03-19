TODAY |

Sydney girl, 5, tragically killed at pedestrian crossing while walking with mum to get pizza

Source:  1 NEWS

A little Sydney girl has died after being hit by a van at a pedestrian crossing while walking with her mum to get dinner.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Allanah Sobalewski died in the Western Sydney accident while her mother, Taylor Maddock, suffered a broken leg, pelvis and spine. Source: Nine

Allanah Sobalewski was accompanying her mother Taylor Maddock as she went to collect pizza in Plumpton, Western Sydney, on Wednesday when tragedy struck.

In wet conditions, a van driver failed to stop at the crossing, hitting the pair.

Tragically, Allanah died in hospital while Maddock suffered a broken leg, spine and pelvis, Nine News reports.

"Our hearts are breaking. Sadly our baby girl has gone with the angels," Allanah's great-grandmother wrote online.

The 61-year-old driver has since been released from custody and is assisting police. He was treated for shock at the scene.

Residents told Nine News there were safety concerns about the crossing.

World
Australia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Sydney girl, 5, tragically killed at pedestrian crossing while walking with mum to get pizza
2
Meet Team New Zealand's 'everywhere man' Rufus Henry
3
Police concerned for safety of missing 13-year-old girl in Hastings
4
Morning Briefing March 19: Travel bubble imminent - but what happens if it bursts?
5
Peter Burling swapped secrets with Jimmy Spithill over drinks after America's Cup victory
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:22

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine safe, hasn't increased blood clot risk overall — EU agency

00:19

Mini parade of rescued young sea turtles released into Gulf of Mexico
02:01

Ardern assures Kiwis that plans for trans-Tasman bubble are being worked on 'very, very hard'

New South Wales police chief proposes sexual consent app for couples