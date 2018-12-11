Sydney gamer pleads guilty to live-stream assault of pregnant girlfriend

A Sydney gamer who refused to stop playing Fortnite to eat dinner with his family has admitted assaulting his pregnant partner after their argument was inadvertently live-streamed.

Luke James Munday, 26, pleaded guilty today at Picton Local Court to the common assault of Grace Campbell in December 2018 at their Oran Park home.

The Telstra network engineer had been playing Fortnite live via streaming platform Twitch at the time. The webcam didn't capture footage of the incident but did record the audio.



"The victim can be heard, yelling and screaming before a loud slapping sound is heard, followed by louder crying from the victim," the agreed statement of facts reveals.



Numerous people saw the video, and one witness went to the police after the victim contacted her through Facebook Messenger, disclosed what happened through numerous messages and attached a link to the video.



The couple started arguing after Munday ignored Campbell's request for him to stop playing and come to dinner.



When he didn't, she went into the office area and said she wanted him to eat with the family, asking him several times only to be repeatedly told he would be out soon.



She told police she became frustrated with the lack of response from Munday, so threw a number of objects at him and his computer.



After asking her to stop, he became angry, stood up and slapped the left side of her face.



He sat down but after further objects were thrown at him pulled her to the ground but eventually got off her and walked away.



In his police interview, Munday said: "She went to grab my stuff and I got angry. I stood up and slapped her on the cheek."



"I grabbed her, and I thought I put her on the couch, but it must have been the floor," he said.



"I just held her down because I wanted her to stop."



The facts state Munday showed remorse during the interview and was aware his actions were inappropriate.



After the video was streamed live, Munday received numerous negative comments and was banned from the site immediately.



Grace Campbell was recently charged with common assault of Munday, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravening a domestic apprehended violence order.



Her case and an application for an apprehended violence order protecting Munday will be mentioned in Camden Local Court on Wednesday.

