Sydney firefighters working to contain bushfire on edge of the Blue Mountains National Park

Firefighters are working through the night to contain a bushfire which turned toward homes in Sydney's west amid soaring temperatures.

The fire broke out on the edge of the Blue Mountains National Park in Mulgoa amid high-30 degree head on Sunday afternoon.

Rural firefighters and water-bombing aircraft were sent to control the fire and protect properties as it burned toward homes along Mayfair Road.

But in the late afternoon a cool change blew across the region and pushed the fire west - away from homes and toward the Nepean River.

Airborne embers sparked spot fires across the river in the national park ahead of the main fire front, which engulfed 310 hectares of land.

By dusk firefighters were still working to contain the blaze but had downgraded the fire to advice warning level.