 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Sydney firefighters working to contain bushfire on edge of the Blue Mountains National Park

share

Source:

AAP

Firefighters are working through the night to contain a bushfire which turned toward homes in Sydney's west amid soaring temperatures.

The fire broke out on the edge of the Blue Mountains National Park in Mulgoa amid high-30 degree head on Sunday afternoon.

Rural firefighters and water-bombing aircraft were sent to control the fire and protect properties as it burned toward homes along Mayfair Road.

But in the late afternoon a cool change blew across the region and pushed the fire west - away from homes and toward the Nepean River.

Airborne embers sparked spot fires across the river in the national park ahead of the main fire front, which engulfed 310 hectares of land.

By dusk firefighters were still working to contain the blaze but had downgraded the fire to advice warning level.

Firefighters will remain on the fireground through the night until the blaze is contained.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 