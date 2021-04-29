TODAY |

Sydney family who lost three kids to drunken driver have family home robbed by masked intruder

A Sydney family who had three children taken from them in horrifying circumstances have had their family home robbed by a masked intruder.

Sydney’s Abdallah family, who lost three kids at the hands of a drunk driver last year, have now been robbed. Source: Nine

Leila and Danny Abdallah lost Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna, eight, as well as their cousin Veronique, 11, when Samuel Davidson, who was drunk, ploughed into them as they walked to get ice cream last year.

Now the family has been targeted by robbers, with Leila and a friend finding a masked man inside their Western Sydney home.

The man had taken jewellery and handbags from the home, and was captured on CCTV jumping into a stolen Audi.

Siblings Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, were killed along with 11-year-old Veronique Sarr. Source: 1 NEWS

The man and his driver were later spotted attempting another robbery.

“In the last 12 months, the victims of the Telopea incident have endured an incredible ordeal,” Detective Superintendent Darryl Jobson said today.

“And I appeal to the conscience of the people responsible for this crime to hand themselves in to the police, and I also appeal to them to return the property of those victims.”

Leila and her friend were "shaken and unsettled," Jobson said. 

Earlier this month, Davidson was jailed for 28 years.

