 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Sydney family leases tent in backyard to combat skyrocketing rent in the city

share

Source:

9News

However the idea to generate some extra cash has hit a snag.
Source: 9News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

00:11
2
Prince Sverre Magnus took his chance to sneak in one of the viral dance moves during celebrations yesterday.

Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

02:50
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds across North Island

00:44
4
Paddleboarders were warned to get to shore in ‘a calm manner’ after police notice 15 sharks around them.

Watch: 'You are paddleboarding next to 15 great white sharks' - the moment cops warn paddleboarders to get a move on!

00:27
5
The Black Caps batsman made a stunning catch for Kings XI to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Lendl Simmons.

Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

00:32
Tuke says Team USA are downplaying how much damage their boat took after capsizing yesterday.

Watch: New on board vision shows Oracle crew holding on for dear life - but 'there will be damage', says Team NZ's Blair Tuke

Oracle has released on board vision of the moment their boat capsized.

00:27
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

The plane spent 2.5 hours in the air on a flight scheduled for just 1 hour.

02:50
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds across North Island

Eastern Bay of Plenty is likely to be worst-hit, with the remnants of Donna due to hit this afternoon.

03:43
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season

Horticulture NZ's CEO says it's not only a hard time for consumers - but for farmers too.

01:42
A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Wellingtonians could soon be drinking water from beneath the harbour

A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ