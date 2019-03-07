TODAY |

Sydney family bailed over slavery charges

AAP
Three members of a Sydney family have been granted bail on the condition they don't contact one another after they were charged with slavery offences.

It is alleged the trio forced a woman into domestic servitude before they "deceived" her into travelling to Afghanistan on a one-way ticket and left her there, police say.

The woman's 39-year-old husband, his 58-year-old mother and his 28-year-old brother - who can't be named for legal reasons - appeared via audio-visual link in Central Local Court today.

The prosecution opposed the trio's release, saying there was a risk they could flee Australia, also raising concerns they might collude with each other if released.

Crown Prosecutor Robert McCaw said there was also a risk the family might try to pressure the alleged slave to withdraw her complaint and said the men had previously shown a "disregard" for the authority of police.

After reading the tendered police statement of facts Magistrate Robert Williams said the nature of the offences the trio were charged with were "serious".

He noted, if convicted, the three would face lengthy custodial sentences and described the prosecution's case as "strong".

The maximum penalty for the offences is 25 years in jail.

Mr Williams granted the trio bail to three separate addresses, prohibiting them from contacting each other any alleged complainant or witnesses and forcing them to surrender their passports.

