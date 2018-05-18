TODAY |

Sydney doctor guilty of 18 sex offences against patients

AAP
A Sydney-based doctor has been found guilty of 18 sex offences including sexual intercourse without the consent of multiple female patients under his authority.

Sharif Fattah, 62, had denied 30 charges of sexual or indecent assault allegedly committed during medical consultations in the six months from September 2016.

He gave evidence the allegations were incorrect, untrue and "absolutely wrong."

But a NSW District Court jury today found him guilty of 18 of the charges.

These include 13 counts of sexual intercourse without consent and five counts of assault with act of indecency.

He was found not guilty of the 12 other offences.

Fattah was accused of performing medically unnecessary examinations on the women for his own sexual gratification but argued at trial each had a "proper medical purpose."

The 16 female complainants, who each gave evidence, were aged between 19 and 40.

Fattah's matter returns to court on Friday, May 17.

Doctor with patient (file picture).
Doctor with patient (file picture). Source: istock.com
