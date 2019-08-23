TODAY |

Sydney doctor admits harassing her ex-Tinder date

AAP
A scorned Sydney doctor accused of sending thousands of messages to her former Tinder date and his loved ones has pleaded guilty to four harassment-related offences.

Denise Jane Lee was due to face a five-day hearing in the Downing Centre Local Court on Monday but, after hours of negotiations between her lawyer and the prosecutor, she admitted four of 10 charges.

The 40-year-old radiologist, who was arrested in February 2017, pleaded guilty to three counts of using a carriage service in 2015 to harass or menace or offend and one count of intimidation.

Police prosecutor Amin Assaad withdrew the remaining six charges of using a carriage service, intimidation and contravening an AVO.

Lee was accused of sending thousands of texts to Matthew Holberton, his new girlfriend and their family members.

Magistrate Michael Barko earlier in October refused a defence application for the charges to be dismissed on mental health grounds.

The parties will now prepare an agreed statement of facts with the case listed for a directions hearing on Tuesday.

