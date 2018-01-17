 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Sydney diver shocked to find octopus gripping onto plastic straws, vows to clean-up environment

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Sydney diving instructor has taken on the task of doing something about the problem of plastic pollution.

A Sydney diving instructor was shocked by the amount of plastic straws discovered on seabed and how it impacted local wildlife.
Source: Seven News

Harriet Spark, 26, became aware of this problem when she found an octopus on the seabed gripping onto several plastic straws with its tentacles.

"The project was initially sparked by myself and a colleague going for a dive," she told Yahoo7 News.

"The first time my friend jumped in she noticed the amount of straws and managed to pick up 300 of them." 

Spark set up an Operation Straw, where volunteers joined her to retrieve straws along Manly Cove.

The operation expanded and partnered up with Sustainable Organisations of Manly.

Since then it has been successful, with thousands of straws being retrieved.

"The project is going really well but its definitely highlighting the problem that's there. The octopus incident only acted as further encouragement to do something about it" she said. 

Related

Environment

Animals

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
The CAA says the incident, which took place on Boxing Day, was being treated very seriously.

Raw video: Civil Aviation Authority investigates after seaplane cruises under Auckland Harbour Bridge

00:24
2
Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.

'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

3
Two pugs - one fawn and one black coloured.

Trade Me to ban sales of pugs, British bulldogs and French bulldogs

4
Sonny Bill Williams visited Mecca.

Sonny Bill Williams visits Mecca as part of Islamic pilgrimage

00:39
5
The two fighters have become embroiled in a pre-fight war of words with one another.

Watch: Anthony Joshua plays down Joseph Parker trash talk – 'I respect it'

00:10
The CAA says the incident, which took place on Boxing Day, was being treated very seriously.

Raw video: Civil Aviation Authority investigates after seaplane cruises under Auckland Harbour Bridge

The CAA is investigating the incident, which is being treated "very seriously".


00:41
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The pair kept their cool as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 