Sydney dentist's body found stuffed in suitcase, shortly after her ex died in 'deliberate' crash

AAP
A man believed to be the ex-boyfriend of murdered Sydney dentist Preethi Reddy died in a "deliberate" head-on collision a day before her body was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase.

Investigators found Dr Reddy dead in her own car on Strachan Lane in Kingsford east of the city about 11.30pm on Tuesday. She had been stabbed "numerous times".

The gruesome discovery came just hours after police issued a public appeal to find the 32-year-old from Penrith.

Dr Reddy was reported missing on Sunday after she failed to return home following a dental convention at St Leonards over the weekend.

She was captured on CCTV inside McDonald's at the Strand Arcade in Sydney's CBD about 4.15am on Sunday and appeared to leave alone.

She last spoke with her family that morning, saying she planned to head home after having a late breakfast.

NSW Police detectives now believe Dr Reddy stayed at a hotel on Market Street on Sunday "with a man known to her".

The man is believed to be her former boyfriend who was also attending the dental conference, a police source told AAP.

It's unclear whether they were intimately involved or not.

Police have since discovered the man died in a "deliberate" head-on collision on the New England Highway at Willow Tree, in the Upper Hunte on Monday.

"Detectives ... are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, which is believed to be a deliberate act," police said in a statement.

It's understood Dr Reddy worked at Glenbrook Dental Surgery in the lower Blue Mountains.

"Glenbrook Dental Surgery staff are in mourning to hear the sad news about Preethi Reddy," her colleagues posted on Wednesday.

A Facebook page was set up soon after Dr Reddy went missing, calling for people to "help find Preethi Reddy".

"It is highly out of character for Preethi to not contact family and loved ones," one post said.

Preethi Reedy. Source: Facebook
