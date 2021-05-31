Sydney dad who lost three kids in drink drive horror forced to rebuild roadside memorial

A Sydney man who lost three of his children and their cousin at the hands of a drunk and speeding driver has been forced to rebuild a roadside memorial to the children.

Danny Abdallah and wife Leila lost Antony, Angelina and Sienna when Samuel Davidson, who was driving up to 133km/h in a 50km/h zone, hit them and cousin Veronique Sakr as they walked to get ice cream in Sydney's west.

Davidson has been convicted over their deaths and is awaiting sentencing.

Adding to the Abdallah family heartbreak, a roadside memorial to the four children was partly removed, forcing Danny to rebuild it.

Siblings Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, were killed along with 11-year-old Veronique Sarr. Source: 1 NEWS

"Last night I drove past and it felt like a knife was put in my heart," Danny wrote in a Facebook post.

"Somebody had the nerve to strip down my kid's pictures and strip down the temporary memorial on Bettington Road where the kids passed away.

"Obviously they didn't have the courage to do it in the day. It was done at night."