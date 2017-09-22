Sydney couple charged after QR code argument turns violent

An apartment block at Campbelltown in Sydney's southwest is reportedly in lockdown after several residents were infected with Covid-19.

Sydney Harbour. Source: istock.com

NSW Police were called last night to secure the building after numerous residents in different apartments were diagnosed with the virus, the ABC reported today.

It would be the third unit complex to be locked down during the Sydney outbreak because of the virus, following similar action at other premises at Blacktown in Sydney's west and Bondi Junction in the east.

NSW Health has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, a husband and wife have been charged with breaching health orders, intimidation, assault and resisting arrest in Sydney's inner west yesterday.

Police were called to a bank inside a shopping mall at Ashfield following reports staff were being abused.

Staff said the man allegedly entered the bank without scanning a QR code and became abusive when asked to do so and pushed and threatened a security guard.

When officers arrived the 55-year-old man was abusive and resisted arrest and when his 63-year-old wife intervened she was arrested for hindering his arrest.

They will appear at Burwood Local Court on October 5.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says NSW's once lauded "gold standard" Covid-19 management is no longer fit for purpose due to the highly infectious nature of the Delta strain of the virus.

"It is indeed true that for a very long period of time in NSW, they were able to manage cases as they arose by not having to go into lengthy and extraordinary lockdowns," Morrison told federal parliament yesterday.

"But the virus writes the rules."

Greater Sydney and surrounding regions are now approaching six weeks of lockdown with daily infections remaining stubbornly high as the state government looks to vaccination as a way out of the outbreak.

NSW recorded 199 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, 82 of whom were in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

The state government wants to see six million Covid-19 vaccine doses in arms by the end of the month before some restrictions can be eased.

But this may not be enough to do away with restrictions altogether.

Easing restrictions in September would also depend on the case numbers, which even Premier Gladys Berejiklian admitted were "anyone's guess".

The lockdown will last until at least August 28.

"I have to be honest about this - (we don't know yet) whether we're through the worst of it or not," Berejiklian said yesterday.

Just over four million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in NSW, with 42.23 per cent of those aged 16 and over receiving at least one dose and just under 20 per cent fully vaccinated.