Sydney chiropractor banned from practising for two years after claiming he could cure cancer

AAP
A Sydney chiropractor will not be able to practise for at least two years after he claimed his craft could prevent cancer.

Hance Limboro pleaded guilty to 11 counts of advertising a health service in a false or misleading way in February 2017.

The offences occurred when articles appeared on a website linked to his practice which claimed cancer is preventable and curable because chiropractors treat the spine - "the root" of all disorders and diseases.

He was fined $29,500 but the Health Care Complaints Commission took his matter to the Civil and Administrative Tribunal to have him deregistered.

Limboro and another chiropractor argued he was a responsible practitioner but the tribunal decided to ban him from practising for two years.

He will not be allowed to practise in that time and was ordered to pay the HCCC's legal costs.

Limboro will be eligible for review in 2020.

Woman having chiropractic back adjustment. Osteopathy, Alternative medicine, pain relief concept. Physiotherapy, sport injury rehabilitation
Sydney chiropractor Hance Limboro and another chiropractor argued he was a responsible practitioner but the tribunal decided to ban him from practising for two years. Source: istock.com
