Sydney chiropractor banned from practising for two years after claiming he could cure cancer

Authorities in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man, with the footage showing the man shot from behind after a frenetic foot chase and what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air on the city's north side on June 23.

The video released Sunday shows them pulling their cruiser up and a man, Thurman Blevins, seated on a curb near a woman with a child in a stroller.

As the officers pull up, one says, "He's got a gun!" Blevins jumps up and runs.

In a chase that takes less than a minute, Blevins yells back, "Please don't shoot," and "Leave me alone."

An enhanced version of the video has a red circle drawn around Blevins' hand to highlight what appears to be a gun.

After the chase turns down an alley, Blevins is shot, still running.

Investigators said both Kelly and Schmidt fired their weapons.

An autopsy showed Blevins was shot multiple times.

Investigators have said the officers arrived to find Blevins sitting with a woman on a curb before he ran, carrying a black and silver gun.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Some witnesses had disputed Blevins was armed, saying he was carrying a bottle or a cup.

He appeared to have something in each hand when he first ran.

The two officers are on paid administrative leave.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Blevins' death "a tragedy," but declined to comment on what the footage showed.

"I know that right now in our city there is a lot of pain," he said.

Blevins' relatives previously called for both officers to face criminal charges.

The city released raw footage from both officers' cameras, as well as what it called a "stabilized" video that includes footage from both officers produced by the National Center for Audio and Video Forensics in Beverly Hills, California.

Officials said that footage had gone through a process to identify pixels from each frame and aligned them to help limit shaking.

In Minnesota, investigative data is typically nonpublic until an investigation concludes.

But state laws allow for the release of material like body camera footage if it's deemed a benefit to the public or if it dispels "widespread rumor or unrest."