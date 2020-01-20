Sydney boy's heartwarming gesture to victims of Australia's bushfire crisis

Sydney boy Ryder Grierson might be only seven years old, but he's not letting that stop him from trying to change the lives of people impacted by the recent bushfires.

Some people have lost everything in the destructive bushfire crisis, so Ryder had a solution - give them the family's campervan, only bought a year ago.

"People are losing homes but I'm not, so I feel kind of bad for them," he says.

Now the family campervan has been sent to Cobargo, a town destroyed by the bushfires, with residents eagerly awaiting its arrival and the chance to say thanks to the generous family.

Ryder's also been chipping in with extra chores to boost his pocket money, earning more than $60 so far to help bushfire recovery, his parents say.

And he has bold dreams for his future, saying he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.