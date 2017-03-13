Sydney blanketed in smoke haze from NSW fire

Sydneysiders may have to put up with smoke haze triggered by an out-of-control bushfire in northern NSW for several days.

The fire, burning in the area of Lake Innes and Lake Cathie, south of Port Macquarie, had scorched more than 2000 hectares by this morning and was continuing to spread.

The fire triggered an emergency warning yesterday, but early today had been downgraded to advice level as conditions eased.

NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman Greg Allan said the cause was a suspected lightning strike, and north-easterly winds had pushed smoke from the blaze as far south as Wollongong and Nowra.



"It's still an active fire and won't be out for some time," Mr Allan said.



"The winds are pushing it down along the coast, which will keep happening as long as the fire is burning."



The blaze, which has been burning for several days, broke containment lines earlier yesterday.



"Firefighters and aircraft have been working to slow the spread of the fire and protect properties," NSW RFS said in a statement.



"Firefighters will be conducting backburning operations where local conditions allow today.



"You will see an increase in smoke and flames while these operations are carried out."



Residents in Lake Cathie, Long Point, Bonny Hills, Kew, Kendall, Herons Creek and Bobs Creek were warned to monitor conditions.

NSW Health reminded people that children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions were most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.

There were 71 fires burning across NSW as of this morning, with 30 yet to be contained.

Much of state's east will be under very high fire danger for today.