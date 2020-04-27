TODAY |

Sydney beaches to remain closed despite reopening for swimming, surfing

Source:  AAP

Bondi is to reopen for swimming and surfing but the beach itself will remain closed given the local area has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New South Wales' strict lockdown measures seem to be paying off with confirmed cases of Covid-19 reducing each week. Source: Channel 9

Waverley Council mayor Paula Masselos says the waters at Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches will reopen tomorrow morning "for the sole purpose of exercising".

People will be able to swim or surf at Bondi and Bronte and surf only at Tamarama between 7am and 5pm on weekdays. Access to the water will be via designated entry and exit points.

"Our beaches remain closed to all land-based activities including social gatherings, sunbaking, walking and jogging," Ms Masselos said in a statement today.

"There will be no relaxing or gathering around on the sand. The sand remains strictly off-limits other than for access to the water for exercising.

"Waverley is still a hot spot and presently has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Australia."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bondi Beach was flooded with visitors making the most of Sydney’s sunny weather, but also flouting the government's rules on mass gatherings. Source: 1 NEWS

The mayor said the "swim and go" and "surf and go" measures were strictly for Waverley residents exercising locally and people shouldn't drive to the beaches from further afield.

Neighbouring Randwick City Council reopened its beaches - including Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra - a week ago but was forced to close them again on Friday when crowds descended on the sand and people couldn't follow safe social distancing practices.

The patrolled beaches were reopened on Saturday but only from 6am to 9am each day.

Residents are allowed on the sand so long as they are "jogging or doing some legitimate exercise".

The council is reassessing beach access on Monday and could extend the opening hours once again.

Manly and Dee Why are the only northern beaches which remain closed "due to Covid-19 community restrictions".

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19: Your alert level 3 travel questions answered
2
Anzac weekend sees over 800 breaches of Covid-19 lockdown, nearly 100 prosecutions
3
Whoopi Goldberg praises Jacinda Ardern as 'voice of reason' amid Covid-19 pandemic
4
Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments
5
'I will not risk the gains we made' - Alert Level 3 may be extended beyond two weeks, says Jacinda Ardern
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28

Whoopi Goldberg praises Jacinda Ardern as 'voice of reason' amid Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19: Your alert level 3 travel questions answered
02:22

China’s ambassador to Australia says calls for inquiry into Covid-19 origins are 'dangerous', could spark boycotts

Two Melbourne homes raided as police investigate truck involved in crash which killed four officers