Sydney baby suffers brain damage after mother allegedly waited a day to take him to hospital after seizures

A Sydney mother has denied a charge of failing to provide for her baby son after she allegedly waited 24 hours to take him to hospital after he suffered damaging seizures.

A baby holds a parent's hand. Source: iStock

The infant is likely to have permanent brain damage and will need ongoing medical care, according to a bail document filed in court.



His 28-year-old mother, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty during her first mention at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday, following her arrest in June.



She's accused of recklessly failing between two days in April to provide her son with a necessity of life - namely medical treatment - causing a danger of serious injury, a police charge sheet states.



Detectives allege the mother waited at least 24 hours before seeking medical care.



NSW Police were contacted by nurses in April after the-then seven-week-old boy was admitted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead with brain, eye and spinal injuries.



"There is a strong prosecution case," a bail document filed in court said.



"The accused participated in an interview where she made admissions to observing the child having seizures ... from around lunchtime onwards."



The mother, who hasn't been under police notice before, will remain on bail ahead of her next mention scheduled for September.

