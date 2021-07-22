Sydney apartment building residents isolate after 14 new Covid cases

The residents of another Sydney apartment building are in full isolation after 14 of them tested positive to Covid-19 as the nation's top doctor calls for a circuit breaker to halt the virus' spread.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian adjusts her mask during a Covid-19 update press conference. Source: Getty

Police and private security officers are monitoring the multi-storey complex in Liverpool, with all residents either positive or deemed close contacts.

NSW Health is working to determine how many households are affected.

News of the cluster broke shortly after the nation's top doctor, Paul Kelly, said the number of unlinked cases, new chains of transmission and geographical spread in NSW were "worrying signs".

The state's suppression of the virus, preventing much higher rates of illness and death, was pleasing but there was no sense it was "rapidly" heading to zero cases.

"There is clearly a need for a circuit-breaker," the chief medical officer said yesterday evening.

Dr Kelly said he and his NSW colleagues had discussed options for advancing diagnosis speed, health order compliance and vaccination in key areas.

Yesterday, NSW hit a record 291 new locally acquired Covid cases. The death toll rose to 23 this outbreak, with the death of a female patient at Liverpool Hospital who acquired the virus from a health worker.

Ninety-six of yesterday's cases were infectious while in the community.

Almost a thousand contact tracers are working in NSW, state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian reiterated an increasingly common message: the daily case tally is expected to keep rising.

"I just want everybody to prepare themselves for higher case numbers," she said.

Berejiklian all but conceded the state would not reach her earlier target of zero cases circulating in the community.

But she insisted that zero cases is still the "aspiration".

Lockdown restrictions for Greater Sydney and beyond are scheduled to lift on August 29 but the timeline is dependent on case and vaccination numbers.

"Once we have the 70 per cent vaccination rates, life will be much easier and of course once we hit 80 per cent, life will be as normal as we can expect during Covid," the premier said.

More than 44 per cent of NSW residents over 16 have been jabbed at least once.

Hazzard admitted the NSW hospital system was stretched, with 50 Covid patients in intensive care, 22 of them ventilated.

NSW's ICU capacity is about 500 beds, with a surge capacity of 2000.

The outbreak means all Year 12 trial exams in Sydney will be moved online.

The virus has also spread to another school, with a staff member at a Merrylands special education school testing positive.

Staff and students at Fowler Road School have been identified as close contacts and been asked to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, new figures show rising cases in Penrith (55) and the Inner West (38) over the past week.