Sydney and surrounding areas to enter full 14-day lockdown

Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong will go into a 14-day lockdown as health authorities try to regain control of a coronavirus outbreak which has ballooned to 80 cases.

From 6pm today, residents in the affected areas will only be able to leave home for essential reasons, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced after a crisis cabinet meeting.



People may only leave their homes for work, to shop for essential items, to seek medical care, or for caregiving or compassionate reasons.



"The NSW government has always prided itself on taking the expert health advice," Berejiklian said.

"Even though we don't want to impose burdens unless we absolutely have to, unfortunately, this is a situation where we have to."



It comes after another 12 new cases were recorded in NSW and exposure venues spread beyond the designated hotspot areas to communities including the northern beaches and western Sydney, where people have potentially been infectious for days.



Some 29 cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, 17 of which had already been announced, taking the cluster to 80 cases.



More than half were not in isolation from the beginning of their infection period.



"What we're finding is by the time we've got to some of those cases, they've already on-transmitted," Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said.



"That means there have been a number of people that have been infectious in the community unknowingly for a period of time."



Health Minister Brad Hazzard also pleaded for patience and co-operation as authorities determine how best to reign in the outbreak.



"The Delta variant is proving to be a very formidable foe," he said.

