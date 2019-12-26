Swiss zookeepers kill rare crocodile after worker bitten in enclosure

A zoo in Switzerland has shot dead a rare crocodile that bit a zookeeper’s hand – and wouldn’t let go.
Philippine crocodile Source: istock.com
The employee was cleaning the Philippine crocodile’s cage earlier this week when the bite occurred, according to German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
While the 1.5-metre-long reptile did eventually let go of her hand after several minutes, zookeepers later decided to kill the animal.
There are an estimated 250 Philippine crocodiles left in the wild.
The zookeeper remains in hospital, the news agency reports.