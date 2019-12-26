Swiss zookeepers kill rare crocodile after worker bitten in enclosure

A zoo in Switzerland has shot dead a rare crocodile that bit a zookeeper’s hand – and wouldn’t let go.

Philippine crocodile Source: istock.com

The employee was cleaning the Philippine crocodile’s cage earlier this week when the bite occurred, according to German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

While the 1.5-metre-long reptile did eventually let go of her hand after several minutes, zookeepers later decided to kill the animal.

There are an estimated 250 Philippine crocodiles left in the wild.