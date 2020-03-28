Swiss woman, 95, back home after recovering from Covid-19

An elderly Swiss woman is back home after surviving a period in intensive care with coronavirus.

Gertrude Fatton, who frequently speaks online with her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, is back home in the town of Le Locle after her hospitalisation in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

Speaking with Reuters, she said she had been treated in an isolation room, and at one stage refused intubation as she struggled to breathe.

"Not at my age, don't intubate me. I have lived my life and I told them 'Let me go peacefully'."

She's now back home with her cat, and enjoying catching up with her family.