TODAY |

Swiss woman, 95, back home after recovering from Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

An elderly Swiss woman is back home after surviving a period in intensive care with coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gertrude Fatton, who frequently speaks online with her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, is back home in the town of Le Locle. Source: Reuters

Gertrude Fatton, who frequently speaks online with her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, is back home in the town of Le Locle after her hospitalisation in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

Speaking with Reuters, she said she had been treated in an isolation room, and at one stage refused intubation as she struggled to breathe.

"Not at my age, don't intubate me. I have lived my life and I told them 'Let me go peacefully'."

She's now back home with her cat, and enjoying catching up with her family.

"I hope to get back enough strength to live a bit longer. I have grandchildren, great-grandchildren, I would like to see and hear them. I chat with them over internet, on my iPad."

Nearly 200 people have died from Covid-19 in Switzerland. 

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:09
Air New Zealand staff test positive for coronavirus
2
Missing man found dead in crashed vehicle in Hawke's Bay
3
Well-intentioned neighbours risk spreading coronavirus, Neighbourhood Support says
4
What it means to break coronavirus lockdown rules
5
Volunteer fire crew frustrated after rubbish fire prompts 'unnecessary' callout amid lockdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:13

Watch: Kane Williamson gives dog slips catching practise
02:09

Air New Zealand staff test positive for coronavirus

Volunteer fire crew frustrated after rubbish fire prompts 'unnecessary' callout amid lockdown
04:26

What it means to break coronavirus lockdown rules