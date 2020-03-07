TODAY |

Swiss gruyere named best in world cheese competition

Source:  Associated Press

A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world's best cheese, chosen from a record number of entrants from 26 nations in the World Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin.

Christian Schmutz, of the Swiss Cheesemakers Association, hoists a 35kg wheel of the Best of Show winner in the World Championship Cheese Contest. Source: Associated Press

The cheese from Bern, Switzerland made its maker, Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus, a two-time winner. Spycher also won in 2008.

Another product from Switzerland, a hard cheese made from cow’s milk called Gallus Grand CRU and made by Hardegger Kase AG, was runner-up yesterday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The contest is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world and started on Wednesday in Madison with a record 3667 entries.

The 55 judges taste, sniff and inspect the 132 classes of dairy products during the biennial contest. 

The judges include cheese graders, cheese buyers, dairy science professors, and researchers from 19 nations and 14 states.

Visitors to the Cheese Champion event of the World Championship Cheese Contest sample offerings from an array of international producers. Source: Associated Press

The last time the competition was held in 2018, a hard sheep's milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie won top honors. 

It is imported by Savencia Cheese USA.

One judge and 30 people from a Japanese university could not attend because the university didn’t allow international travel due to the new coronavirus, organizers said.

Three Wisconsin cheeses were finalists. 

A smoked gouda with cumin from Marieke Gouda of Thorp, a gorgonzola from Emmi Roth of Seymour and a cheddar from Maple Leaf Cheesemakers of Monroe all made the top 20.

World
North America
UK and Europe
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mitchell Starc leaves Australia's tour of South Africa to support wife in T20 World Cup final
2
Konrad Hurrell slices through weak defence to wrap up Leeds' 11-try thrashing of SBW's Wolfpack
3
UK woman living in Auckland reported missing after heading to Fiji
4
Serious crash on Napier-Taupō road kills one, injures two others
5
Man confirmed with coronavirus attended sold-out Auckland rock concert last week
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Articles about Spanish man accused of sex abuse won't be removed after Google wins appeal

Coronavirus hits 100,000 cases worldwide

Gunmen kill at least 29 at ceremony in Afghan capital

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief