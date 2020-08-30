Swimming ban in German river after claims crocodile spotted in waters

Authorities in eastern Germany have banned swimming in parts of the river Unstrut after claims that a crocodile was seen there.

Water police and German Life Saving Association patrols on the river Unstrut in Troebsdorf, Germany, after claims a crocodile was seen there. Source: Associated Press

Officials in Burgenland county, about 185 kilometres southwest of Berlin, said that the ban would remain in place until September 6.

Extensive searches for the reptile have so far produced no evidence of its existence, they said.

Residents, boats users and cyclists traveling along the Unstrut were asked to report any further sightings to authorities.