Sweltering 54.4C in California desert could be world's highest ever recorded temperature

An automated measuring system in California's Death Valley reported a temperature of 54.4 degrees Celsius amid a blistering heat wave on Monday.

The reading, if confirmed, would be among the highest ever recorded globally.

The temperature was recorded at 3.41pm US time, (8.45am NZT) yesterday at Furnace Creek near the park's visitor centre, the National Weather Service said in a statement that described the measurement as preliminary and not yet official.

"If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley. As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review," the statement said.

The location holds the world record for highest temperature ever recorded — 56.67 Celsius — set on July 10, 1913. That record, however, remains in dispute.

The World Meteorological Organization said in a tweet that it also will work to verify Sunday's measurement.

"This would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931," it said.

That temperature was 55 Celsius recorded in Kebili, Tunisia, on July 7, 1931, and it also is disputed.

Death Valley, an austere landscape in the desert of southeastern California, includes Badwater Basin, which at 85.9 metres below sea level is the lowest point in North America.