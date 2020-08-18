TODAY |

Sweltering 54.4C in California desert could be world's highest ever recorded

Source:  Associated Press

An automated measuring system in California's Death Valley reported a temperature of 54.4 degrees Celsius amid a blistering heat wave on Monday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 54.4C in Death Valley National Park is yet to be verified. Source: Breakfast

The reading, if confirmed, would be among the highest ever recorded globally.

The temperature was recorded at 3.41pm US time, (8.45am NZT) yesterday at Furnace Creek near the park's visitor centre, the National Weather Service said in a statement that described the measurement as preliminary and not yet official.

"If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley. As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review," the statement said.

The location holds the world record for highest temperature ever recorded — 56.67 Celsius — set on July 10, 1913. That record, however, remains in dispute.

The World Meteorological Organization said in a tweet that it also will work to verify Sunday's measurement.

"This would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931," it said.

That temperature was 55 Celsius recorded in Kebili, Tunisia, on July 7, 1931, and it also is disputed.

Death Valley, an austere landscape in the desert of southeastern California, includes Badwater Basin, which at 85.9 metres below sea level is the lowest point in North America.

Summer heat is so routinely extreme that tourists are warned to drink at least four litres of water each day, carry additional water in their cars, stay close to their vehicles and watch themselves and others for dizziness, nausea and other symptoms of potentially deadly heat illness.

World
North America
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
Donald Trump mocks NZ's Covid-19 response after new outbreak - 'It's terrible, we don't want that'
2
Expectations of a 'hermetically sealed border' to keep Covid-19 out are not fair - Ardern
3
Collins says Brownlee's inference Govt holding back Covid-19 information was 'a bit of a surprise'
4
Campervan trader found to have ripped off customers for tens of thousands of dollars in four-year probe
5
Weta Workshop staff warned to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms after visitor tests positive
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Embattled Belarus president rejects calls to rerun presidential vote

Kitting out the home office sees JB Hifi's sales skyrocket

'American Democracy under threat' - House's return sets up showdown over Trump's US Postal Service moves

NSW govt sorry for 'horrible mistakes' during Ruby Princess fiasco