Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Source:

Associated Press

Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.

Assange hailed the UN decision as a 'victory'.
Source: Associated Press

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement tonight that Marianne Ny "has decided to discontinue the investigation".

Assange took refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden to answer questions about sex-crime allegations from two women. 

He has been there ever since, fearing that if he is arrested he might ultimately be extradited to the United States.

Tonight's announcement means Assange is no longer under any investigation in Sweden.

British police said before the announcement that Assange is still wanted in Britain for jumping bail. 

It is not clear if that may change now that the investigation has been dropped.

00:30
1
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders remain unbeaten in Super Rugby and pull off stunning comeback against the Chiefs in Fiji

2

'My heart breaks in pieces' - Rachel Hunter reveals her mother is battling 'hideous disease' cancer

00:29
3
Taane Milne, 20, scored his first NRL try against the woeful Warriors.

Video: Dragons destroy diabolical Warriors on miserable Hamilton night

02:00
4
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

00:33
5
The woman was walking her dog Luna in a Perth park when a man stabbed her beloved pet.

'Blood all over her' - owner of beloved dog distraught after pet fatally stabbed in park

00:30
1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of this special Super Rugby clash from Suva, Fiji.

02:00
A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.


 
