Sweden's Covid-19 infections hit new high, some residents told to avoid public transport

Source:  AAP

Sweden's daily coronavirus infections have climbed to a new high while several regions advised residents to avoid public transport and venues to slow the transmission.

The Swedish Public Health Agency said that 3254 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, a new record since the onset of the pandemic.

The country of 10.3 million has registered roughly 121,100 infections and 5934 coronavirus-related deaths in total.

Sweden has until recently had "a fairly slow increase (of infections) compared to most other countries," Sweden's chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said at a press conference.

Tegnell said the Swedish system of "voluntary measures" had worked well and many people heeded the recommendations.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) was still relatively low - about 15 per cent of the current ICU capacity, said Thomas Linden with the National Board of Health and Welfare.

However, several regions - including the most populous areas comprising the main cities of Stockholm and Gothenburg in western Sweden - advised residents to refrain from visits to shopping centres, museums, libraries, swimming pools and fitness centres until November 18.

Other advice was for people to avoid meeting with others outside their own household and to work from home where possible, Tegnell said.

During the pandemic, Sweden has kept schools and kindergartens open but limited public gatherings to 50 participants, visits in care homes were until recently banned and self service in restaurants and bars suspended.


