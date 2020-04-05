Sweden under scrutiny for lax measures on battling Covid-19

Sweden's strategy in fighting the spread of the new coronavirus has come under scrutiny.

While most European countries adopt strict restrictions of movement and personal freedom, Sweden appears comparatively more relaxed.

Stockholm was quiet but far from deserted today as Swedes sought to make the most of the sunshine.

Swedish authorities have advised the public to practice social distancing, but schools, bars and restaurants are still open, and only gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned.

So far, some 373 people have died from COVID-19 in Sweden and there are almost 6,500 cases.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms like fever and cough for most people.