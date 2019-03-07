Sweden suggests international tribunal for IS foreign fighters

TODAY |

Sweden is floating the idea of an international tribunal to try foreign fighters who have fought alongside the Islamic State group in Syria.

Swedish Justice Minister Morgan Johansson says he "sees great advantages to be able to convict those who have committed crimes" in connection with the fighting.

He said today after a meeting of the European Union's Justice and Home Affairs Council in Brussels, "here is a situation where I believe we can use the same model" as the international tribunals that investigated the atrocities in Rwanda and Yugoslavia.

His comments come during the swirl of controversy surrounding New Zealander, Mark Taylor, who left the country to fight alongside IS and now remains in a Syrian prison after being captured by Kurdish forces. 

Prime Minister Jacina Ardern has said Taylor's actions in joining ISIS and travelling to Syria "to fight for them has created the potential for legal ramifications in New Zealand."

Scores of suspected IS members, including foreign fighters, are being screened and searched for concealed weapons and explosives after coming out of the last pocket of territory held by the Islamic State group in Syria.

The men, their faces covered, were divided into three groups — Syrians, Iraqis and those of other nationalities.

Their names were taken and they were fingerprinted on today outside the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz, where the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by U.S. troops, have been battling the militants since September.

Hundreds have left this week the tiny stretch of land controlled by IS along the eastern banks of the Euphrates River in Deir el-Zour province.

There were no signs of combat and calm prevailed for a fourth day to allow for evacuations.

In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019, photo, men pray at a reception area for people evacuated from the last shred of territory held by Islamic State militants, outside Baghouz, Syria. (AP Photo/Gabriel Chaim)
Men pray at a reception area for people evacuated from the last shred of territory held by Islamic State militants, outside Baghouz, Syria. Source: Associated Press
