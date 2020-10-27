Sweden proposes universal digital vaccination certificate for travel

Sweden says it will develop a digital vaccination certificate this summer to allow people who have been vaccinated to travel.

Digitalization Minister Anders Ygeman said three authorities in Sweden had been asked to work on producing the certificate, and the plan is to coordinate it with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said Thursday that an international standard must be set for a digital vaccination certificate so it can be used at home and abroad.

"We do not know yet what it exactly will look like", he said.

Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren added "we do not want a piece of paper with a stamp that we do not understand".

"We want to be sure that the stamp of the certificate really means that a person is fully vaccinated against Covid-19", she said.

Johan Carlson, head of the Public Health Agency in Sweden that has opted for a much-debated Covid-19 approach of keeping large parts of the society open, said he didn't hope that a certificate would give people a feeling of complete freedom to act as they wish.