Sweden minister wants to ban gender-segregated classes

Source:Associated Press
Sweden's education minister wants to ban gender-segregated classes after last year's public outcry after a Muslim school was allowed to separate boys and girls for gym classes.
Source: 1 NEWS
Gustav Fridolin says "if there are problems by having boys and girls together, you should take care of the problem, not avoid it simply by separating the sexes."
Fridolin, a member of Sweden's center-left minority government, told Swedish Radio that too many schools "have been given temporary permission to have boys and girls apart for several years."
Under present rules, gender-segregated classes are permissible.
