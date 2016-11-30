Sweden minister wants to ban gender-segregated classes

Sweden's education minister wants to ban gender-segregated classes after last year's public outcry after a Muslim school was allowed to separate boys and girls for gym classes.

Source: 1 NEWS

Gustav Fridolin says "if there are problems by having boys and girls together, you should take care of the problem, not avoid it simply by separating the sexes."

Fridolin, a member of Sweden's center-left minority government, told Swedish Radio that too many schools "have been given temporary permission to have boys and girls apart for several years."